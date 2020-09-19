Guerrero is "a little dizzy" Saturday and is being held out of the starting lineup as a result, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

A pitch grazed Guerrero's helmet and face Friday, and manager Charlie Montoyo said that he's being held out because he's experiencing dizziness. Montoyo didn't sound too concerned about the issue, but Travis Shaw could continue to serve at first base with Joe Panik playing at third if Guerrero is forced to miss any additional time.