Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Will be up sooner than later
While Guerrero may not debut this weekend, he will be up "sooner than later," according to general manager Ross Atkins, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports. "It's about getting built up and getting into really just regular season form and being hopefully ready to make a debut at some point soon," Atkins said.
The Blue Jays have now waited long enough that they have Guerrero under team control for this year and the following six MLB seasons. It seems likely that Guerrero will be up for the team's next homestand, which begins April 23 against the Giants. He has only played in two games with Triple-A Buffalo, going 2-for-5 with a home run, two walks and zero strikeouts. Guerrero has apparently slimmed down since spring training, and now weighs closer to 240 pounds than the 250 pounds he is listed at.
