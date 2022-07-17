Guerrero went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run scored in a 6-5 extra-inning win over the Royals on Saturday.

Guerrero came up big with the Blue Jays down two runs in the bottom of the 10th by doubling in George Springer from second and then racing in to score on a Raimel Tapia single to tie the game. The three-hit performance for Guerrero lifted his average to a healthy .268 on the season to go along with 20 home runs. The 23-year-old's numbers are still down from his incredible breakout season last year but he is just a second-half hot streak away from his stat line looking more like those of his elite peers.