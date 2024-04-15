Rodriguez will start Friday against the Padres, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Rodriguez impressed in his major-league debut Saturday against the Rockies, allowing run run with six strikeouts over 3.2 innings. While the right-hander will stick in the Blue Jays' rotation for now, the team will surely need to curtail his workload eventually. Rodriguez didn't pitch at all in 2023 and was used as a reliever in Japan in 2022.
