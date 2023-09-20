Kikuchi was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees with a left upper trap muscle cramp, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Kikuchi was able to get through five innings of one-run ball before cramping forced him out of the game. Kikuchi's status for his next start -- tentatively scheduled for Sunday -- remains up in the air, and he should be considered day-to-day until more details are provided.
