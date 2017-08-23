Minter will be called up by the Braves on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Max Fried will be sent down in a corresponding move. The 23-year-old Minter didn't get off to a great start with Triple-A Gwinnett following his promotion in early July, but he's been much better lately, allowing just one run on four hits in his last nine appearances (nine innings). He has thrown more than one inning just once in 26 appearances in the minors this season.