Duvall went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Sunday against the Pirates.

Duvall blasted an eighth-inning 1-0 offering by Pirates reliever Aroldis Chapman over the wall in left-center for his fourth home run of the season. Duvall, who earned the start with lefty Martin Perez starting the game on the hill, is set to earn additional playing time in the near future, as Ronald Acuna left the game with a knee injury and is slated for a stint on the IL.