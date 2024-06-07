Duvall went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run against the Nationals in a 5-2 victory Thursday.

Atlanta was being shut out by rookie hurler Mitchell Parker until Duvall tied the score with his two-run blast in the seventh inning. The long ball was his first since he went deep in back-to-back games May 26-27. Duvall is still under the Mendoza line with a .195 average on the campaign, but he's taken on a near-everyday role in right field since Ronald Acuna was lost for the season due to a knee injury.