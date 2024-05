Duvall went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's loss to the Nationals.

He took a tiring Mitchell Parker deep in the seventh inning, giving Duvall his second homer in as many days and his fifth of the year. The veteran outfielder will move out of his short-side platoon role and take over as Atlanta's everyday right fielder with Ronald Acuna (knee) lost for the season, but if Duvall's .209/.303/.407 slash line doesn't improve, the team might give J.P. Martinez a look instead.