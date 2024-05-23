Duvall went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cubs while also being hit by a pitch.

Duvall jumped on a four-seamer from Justin Steele in the top of the third and crushed it 423 feet into the stands in center field to give Atlanta an early 2-0 lead. The outfielder would then come around to score for a second time on a sac fly in the seventh after being hit by a pitch, marking only the second time this season in which he's scored two runs in a game. The home run was Duvall's third of the campaign and first since April 23 against the Marlins, while the two RBI were also his first in the month of May.