Riley went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Thursday's 8-5 win against Philadelphia.

Riley took Phillies starter Aaron Nola deep twice in the contest, crushing a 459-foot, two-run shot in the first inning and a 458-foot solo homer in the fifth. The third baseman has feasted no Nola's pitching when they've matched up, as Riley is batting .426 with five homers in 48 career at-bats against the hurler. On the season, Riley is up to nine long balls, putting him slightly below pace for a third straight 30-homer campaign.