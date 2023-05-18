Atlanta optioned Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Shewmake appeared in only two games during his nearly two-week stay on the major-league roster and went 0-for-4 with no walks and one strikeout. The 25-year-old infielder will return to the Triple-A level to get regular playing time. He's tallied five homers and nine stolen bases in 24 games this season with Gwinnett.
