Atlanta optioned Shewmake to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Shewmake appeared in only two games during his nearly two-week stay on the major-league roster and went 0-for-4 with no walks and one strikeout. The 25-year-old infielder will return to the Triple-A level to get regular playing time. He's tallied five homers and nine stolen bases in 24 games this season with Gwinnett.

