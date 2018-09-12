Culberson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

Culberson entered the game in the top of the third inning after Johan Camargo exited with a groin injury, and he'd go on to deliver his 11th homer of the season. If Camargo is forced to miss any amount of time, Culberson -- who's slashing .280/.327/.494 -- will likely be the top option to take over third in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories