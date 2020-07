Hamels (triceps) was placed on the 45-day injured list Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Not much has gone right for Hamels since he signed with the Braves; he dealt with a shoulder issue early in camp before landing on the IL last week with triceps tendinitis. Following this most recent move, the southpaw will be sidelined until at least the beginning of September. Kyle Wright and Josh Tomlin are candidates to fill in for Hamels in the rotation.