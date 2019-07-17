Braves' Dallas Keuchel: Yields five runs in loss
Keuchel (3-3) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits with two walks and five strikeouts across 5.2 innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, this is a step in the wrong direction for Keuchel. Coming into the afternoon, he had won his previous two outings and three of his last four. Before Wednesday, over his last three appearances, Keuchel also owned a 2.11 ERA. This loss isn't too concerning, though, as the Brewers are a good offensive club playing in a hitter-friendly park. Keuchel has a 3.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 37.2 innings this season. He will look to get back on track Tuesday at home against the Royals.
