Swanson went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Miami.

Swanson knocked an RBI single in the fifth inning and added an RBI groundout in the ninth but it wasn't enough to overcome Sandy Alcantara's complete game. He's up to six stolen bases after picking up two this weekend against the Marlins. The 28-year-old shortstop is hitting .242 in May, bringing his season slash line to .229/.301/.400 with 19 RBI.