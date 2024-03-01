Wall went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

Getting the start in left field and hitting leadoff in an Atlanta lineup that featured only a handful of regulars, Wall took Zach Eflin deep to right field in the second inning before launching a pitch from Naoyuki Uwasawa the other way to left field in the third. Power has never been a big part of Wall's game, even when he was a prospect in the Rockies' system, but he did club eight homers in 90 games for Triple-A Gwinnett last season, so the 27-year-old may have developed a bit of pop as he's matured. His main asset remains his speed -- he swiped 52 bags in 60 attempts for Gwinnett in 2023 -- and it's that quality that could land him a bench role for Atlanta this season.