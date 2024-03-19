Wall is now expected to begin the season in the majors, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

With the caveat that Atlanta could still add a player over the next week, Wall now appears in line to break camp with a reserve role after the team reassigned Luke Williams, David Fletcher and Eli White among others Monday afternoon. Wall has just one hit in his last five spring games, but he launched three homers early on in camp. The 28-year-old can back up all three outfield positions.