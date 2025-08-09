Wall signed a minor-league contract with the Cubs on Friday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Wall opted out of his minor-league contract with the Padres on Saturday, and he'll now attempt to carve out a role for himself in the Cubs organization. The 29-year-old owns a .298/.384/.429 slash line with 39 RBI, 51 runs scored and 21 steals through 69 games in the minors this season, and he could get the call to Chicago if the Cubs' outfield depth is tested down the stretch. Otherwise, he'll remain an organizational depth piece at Triple-A Iowa.