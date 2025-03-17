The Padres reassigned Wall to minor-league camp Monday.
Wall is expected to begin the season at Triple-A El Paso. The 29-year-old outfielder has seen big-league action in both of the past two seasons, slashing .311/.380/.422 over 50 regular-season plate appearances between stops with Atlanta and Miami.
More News
-
Padres' Forrest Wall: Heads to San Diego on MiLB deal•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Remains in organization•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Claimed by Baltimore•
-
Marlins' Forrest Wall: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
Marlins' Forrest Wall: Headed back to Jacksonville•