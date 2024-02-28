Wall's speed and defensive versatility make him a favorite to break camp on the 26-man roster in a bench role, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old can handle all three outfield positions and stole 57 bases on 66 attempts in 105 games last season between the majors and Triple-A Gwinnett, and Wall would give Atlanta a speed element on the bench that the likes of Travis d'Arnaud and Luis Guillorme can't match. Wall's main competition for the top outfield reserve role is offseason acquisition J.P. Martinez, but the team has indicated it would prefer Martinez to get everyday at-bats at Triple-A to stay ready in case of an injury to a starter, rather than playing infrequently on the big-league bench. Eli White and Luke Williams are also in the mix, but the job could be Wall's to lose.