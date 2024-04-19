Wall was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Friday.
Wall has been on Atlanta's roster since Opening Day but didn't make a start and received just one plate appearance. He's being replaced on the roster by Luke Williams, who offers some more defensive versatility.
