Wall went 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The 28-year-old is now batting .450 (9-for-20) this spring with three homers and two steals in three attempts. With J.P. Martinez already optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, Wall appears locked into the top outfield reserve role for Atlanta, and he could see more playing time than expected early in the season if Ronald Acuna (knee) gets some extra days off.