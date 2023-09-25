Wall went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and a stolen base in an 8-5 win over the Nationals in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Wall has mainly been limited to an in-game replacement role, but he started this contest. He was able to swat his first big-league homer in the sixth inning, and he's now 3-for-4 in stolen base attempts. The 27-year-old outfielder is expected to remain in a bench role through the end of the regular season.