Wall seems ticketed for Triple-A Gwinnett to begin the season following the addition of Adam Duvall, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old appeared to have played his way onto Atlanta's Opening Day roster in a bench role with an impressive spring that has seen him bat .333 (10-for-30) with three homers and three steals. However, with Duvall now on the roster as a platoon partner for Jarred Kelenic in left field, Wall likely misses out as the team isn't expected to carry five outfielders. If his spring success carries over to Triple-A, Wall could be the first player called up should injuries hit the Atlanta outfield.