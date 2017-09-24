Play

Braves' Freddie Freeman: Back in lineup Sunday

Freeman (illness) is starting at first base and batting third during Sunday's game against the Phillies.

Freeman missed Saturday's game with an illness, but is apparently feeling better and is ready to rejoin the starting lineup. He'll look to build on his .314 average, 28 home runs and 71 RBI over the final days of the season.

