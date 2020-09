Freeman went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Freeman pinch hit for Tyler Flowers in the ninth inning and drew a walk, but couldn't come around to break the tie. In the 11th, he took matters into his own hands with a walkoff two-run shot off Red Sox reliever Jeffrey Springs. That was Freeman's 13th homer of the year, to go with 53 RBI, 50 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .341/.461/.644 slash line through 58 games.