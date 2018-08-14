Braves' Freddie Freeman: Launches 19th homer
Freeman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in the second half of Monday's doubleheader against Miami.
Freeman singled home a run in the fifth inning, and he padded the lead in the seventh by slugging a solo homer over the fence in right field. The 28-year-old has collected a base knock in nine of his previous 10 games, although he's recorded just one home run over that span. He sits with a .319/.398/.530 slash line and a .928 OPS through 117 games in 2018.
