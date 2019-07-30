Braves' Freddie Freeman: Three hits in loss
Freeman went 3-for-4 with two runs scored in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Nationals.
After seeing his eight-game hit streak snapped Sunday, Freeman bounced right back with another bushel of base knocks. The first baseman is slashing .298/.423/.439 in 16 games since the All-Star break with two homers, 11 runs and 13 RBI, numbers which count as a bit of a slowdown compared to his .957 OPS on the year.
