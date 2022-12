Atlanta acquired Jimenez and cash considerations from the Tigers in exchange for minor league infielder-outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy and minor league left-hander Jake Higginbotham.

Jimenez finally broke through for the Tigers in 2022, producing a 3.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:13 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings. He figures to slide into a middle-relief role for Atlanta and will be arbitration eligible for a final time this winter.