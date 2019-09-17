Play

Murphy had his contract selected by the Braves on Tuesday.

Murphy was traded to Atlanta from the Diamondbacks at the end of July, and despite hitting just .170 with three RBI over 14 games at Triple-A Gwinnett, he'll have a chance to end the regular season in the majors. He'll take the place of Charlie Culberson, who was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

