The Pirates added Murphy to the 40-man roster Monday.
Murphy looks poised to open the season as the Pirates' No. 2 catcher after Luke Maile was ruled out for 10-to-12 weeks after requiring surgery to address a fractured right index finger. Meanwhile, Jacob Stallings will head into Opening Day as the top backstop, but he's hardly entrenched in that role and could cede work to Murphy if he scuffles early on.
