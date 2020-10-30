Murphy cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to the minors, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murphy served as the Pirates' backup backstop during the shortened season but did very little with his limited playing time, hitting .172/.226/.207 in 25 games. He's now failed to clear the Mendoza line in four of the last five campaigns and in five of his eight seasons in total, rendering him perhaps a better fit as minor-league depth than in a backup role.