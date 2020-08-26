Murphy will return to a bench role for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Murphy caught for Steven Brault in Tuesday's 4-0 series-opening loss, going 0-for-2 with two strikeouts as Chicago's Lucas Giolito submitted MLB's first no-hitter of 2020. He'll retreat to the bench in favor of Jacob Stallings, who is seemingly locked in as the Pirates' clear No. 1 backstop. Stallings will be making his eighth start in 10 games Wednesday.
