Murphy refused his outright assignment to the minors and elected free agency Oct. 30, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murphy was outrighted to the minors at the end of October following a disappointing 2020 season. The 29-year-old appeared in 25 games for the Pirates last year, posting a .433 OPS with two RBI and 28 strikeouts. He's made brief major-league appearances in each of the last eight seasons, but he's failed to generate much production and will likely serve as depth if he finds a new organization.
