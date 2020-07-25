Murphy will start behind the plate and bat ninth against St. Louis on Saturday.
He's getting the nod after starter Jacob Stallings caught Friday's night game. Murphy could make two or three weekly starts if manager Derek Shelton decides to rest Stallings on a regular basis. Murphy posted an .840 OPS in the PCL in 2019, but he's slashed just .219/.265/.357 in 622 at-bats at the major-league level.
More News
-
Pirates' John Ryan Murphy: Gets spot on roster•
-
Pirates' John Ryan Murphy: Included in pool•
-
Pirates' John Ryan Murphy: All or nothing this spring•
-
Pirates' John Ryan Murphy: Invited to Pirates' camp•
-
Braves' John Ryan Murphy: Fails to ink deal with Atlanta•
-
Braves' John Ryan Murphy: Joins big-league club•