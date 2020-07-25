Murphy will start behind the plate and bat ninth against St. Louis on Saturday.

He's getting the nod after starter Jacob Stallings caught Friday's night game. Murphy could make two or three weekly starts if manager Derek Shelton decides to rest Stallings on a regular basis. Murphy posted an .840 OPS in the PCL in 2019, but he's slashed just .219/.265/.357 in 622 at-bats at the major-league level.