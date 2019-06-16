Donaldson went 3-for-4 with a double and a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Phillies.

The 33-year-old has hit safely in five straight games and gone yard in three of them, giving Donaldson 11 homers and 31 RBI on the year in 67 contests to go with his .244/.353/.450 slash line. His MVP days are well behind him, but he's still capable of supplying solid offensive numbers from the hot corner.