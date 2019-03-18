Braves' Julio Teheran: Impressive against Astros
Teheran allowed one run on four hits over five innings while striking out six in Sunday's split-squad game against the Astros.
Facing a mixed-bag Houston lineup headlined by Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, Teheran looked very sharp. The right-hander has an impeccable 16:1 K:BB through 12 spring innings, and while he's fallen into his sixth straight Opening Day start somewhat by default due to Mike Foltynewicz's elbow injury, Teheran has pitched well enough in camp to earn it.
