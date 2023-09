Pillar went 2-for-6 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI over both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.

Pillar's homer came in the nightcap, giving Atlanta a 4-3 lead in the fourth inning. He's slumped lately, going 4-for-24 (.167) over his last nine contests with just five RBI. For the season, the veteran outfielder is at a .227/.247/.411 slash line with eight long balls, 30 RBI, 26 runs scored and four stolen bases through 77 contests in a platoon role.