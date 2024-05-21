Ozuna went 3-for-7 with two solo homers, an additional run, a double and a walk across both games of Monday's doubleheader versus the Padres.

Ozuna came into Monday without a homer over his past eight contests, but he snapped that drought with a solo shot in each game of the doubleheader. The slugger simultaneously extended his hitting streak to 13 games, during which he's batting an even .400 with five long balls, three doubles and 11 RBI. Ozuna ranks third in MLB with 14 homers on the campaign.