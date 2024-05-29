Ozuna went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Nationals.

The veteran slugger broke open a scoreless tie when he took Jacob Barnes deep in the seventh inning, continuing his most recent hit streak. Ozuna has reached base safely in 21 straight games, a stretch in which he's slashing .324/.409/.662 with seven homers and 16 RBI.