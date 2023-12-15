Atlanta acquired Carpenter (elbow), Ray Kerr and cash considerations from the Padres on Friday in exchange for Drew Campbell.

Carpenter, 38, posted a dreadful .176/.322/.319 batting line with five home runs over 76 games (237 plate appearances) for San Diego in 2023 and finished the year on the injured list because of right elbow inflammation. He's owed $5.5 million in 2024 after exercising his player option last month, but the Padres will cover a portion of that salary as part of the trade agreement.