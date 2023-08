Fried (forearm) was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday ahead of his start against the Cubs.

Fried has been on the shelf since May 9 with a left forearm strain. He built up to 79 pitches in his most recent rehab outing, so Fried should be able to go deep enough to qualify for the win in this one if he is pitching well. The 6-foot-4 lefty gave up five earned runs and struck out 13 over 12 innings across four rehab appearances in July.