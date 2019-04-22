Braves' Max Fried: Improves to 3-0
Fried (3-0) allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.1 innings in a win over the Indians on Sunday.
The offense staked him to a big lead and Fried cruised, posting zeroes until the seventh. Fried only has 18 strikeouts in his 26 innings, but the results have been pristine, and the combination of a solid fastball, a plus curveball, good command and favorable team context makes Fried a highly-appealing option in all formats. The lefty lines up for a home start next weekend against the Rockies, a team he held to five hits and one unearned run over six innings at Coors Field back on April 9.
