Atlanta placed Fried on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.
Fried will be sidelined after tweaking his hamstring while running the bases during his start Tuesday against the Marlins. Considering that the young lefty had been roughed up for 13 runs (12 earned) in six innings over his last two starts, the trip to the IL could provide a well-timed break for Fried to get his mechanics right. Tucker Davidson was recalled from Atlanta's alternate site in a corresponding move, but Bryse Wilson could be the top candidate to fill Fried's spot in the rotation.