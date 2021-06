Fried (3-4) took the loss Saturday as Atlanta fell 4-2 to the Marlins, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The southpaw came through with his second straight quality start and fifth in his last six outings, but Fried is only 2-3 over that stretch thanks to a general lack of run support. On the season, the 27-year-old has a 4.62 ERA -- a figure that stood at 8.44 before his recent stretch of strong outings -- and 49:18 K:BB through 50.2 innings.