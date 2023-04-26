Harris (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
It has yet to be determined how many games Harris will spend with the Stripers, but has been previously reported that the outfielder is expected to rejoin Atlanta for their series against the Mets. The outfielder has been out of action since the early part of April with a strained lower back, but assuming there are no setbacks in his time in the International League, Harris should be patrolling center field as an everyday option for the Atlanta in the next couple of days.
