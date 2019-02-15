Soroka will not be held back by his shoulder this spring and will take part in normal throwing sessions, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka missed the second half of his rookie campaign with shoulder inflammation and was expected to need to take it easy this spring. He's been able to undergo a normal offseason throwing program, however, and has had no issues during early sessions in camp, so the team feels confident moving him forward without restrictions. The 21-year-old is expected to battle for the Braves' fifth starter job.