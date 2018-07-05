Braves' Ozzie Albies: Three hits in loss to Yankees

Albies went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Yankees.

After seeing his 11-game hitting streak snapped Monday, Albies has roared back with five hits in the last two contests. The 21-year-old is locked in once again, hitting .356 (32-for-90) over his last 20 games with four homers, two steals, 14 RBI and 15 runs.

