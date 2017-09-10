Dickey allowed five runs on six hits and three walks across five innings in a no-decision Sunday against the Marlins. He struck out five.

Dickey's poor outing stemmed largely from a pair of rough innings -- a three-run second frame in which he walked the bases loaded with nobody out and a two-run fifth that began with three straight hits. He threw 67 percent of his pitches for strikes but missed over the plate with regularity and stacked up baserunners. Dickey has slid into a poor run of form over his last five starts, allowing at least four earned runs in four of those to raise his ERA to 4.38. He will look to get back on track Saturday against the Mets.